Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warming trend is ahead, with more unsettled weather

BILLINGS — Many parts of eastern Montana and Wyoming received impressive snow on Friday, and were trapped under colder air on Saturday, but now our weather pattern will begin to change again. Although it's chilly this evening some areas will have a modest warming trend by morning, mainly along the I-90 corridor, especially east of Billings. It will be cold, but not as cold as the last couple days.

Wind will play a large part in our weather on Sunday and much of next week. A ridge of high pressure will be in control over the southwestern United States, and we'll be on the northern edge of that ridge, but we'll also be in the vicinity of the jetstream, so our wind will become stronger and more widespread. That being said, we'll have a gusty mix of clouds and sun on Sunday with milder highs in the 40s and 50s.

We'll have more wind on Monday along with increasing clouds and increasing highs. By Tuesday we'll have a chance for rain showers , but it will remain windy and mild. A cold front and trough of low pressure will plow over our area on Wednesday, leading to much stronger wind along with better chances for rain and mountain snow. Looking ahead, there is a chance for snow next Saturday for the Cat/Griz rematch!