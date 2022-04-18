Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer week, Several chances for rain and snow

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep conditions dry today through tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance of snow to the mountains and foothills Tuesday into Wednesday morning with rain in the lower elevations.

High pressure moves in behind the front bringing a return to drier conditions on Wednesday.

Low pressure will begin to impact the area Thursday bringing rain showers that evening that could transition to snow overnight into Friday.

The low is expected to become stronger. There is still some uncertainty as to where to low will go, so hard to say what impact it will have on the area, but there will be at least some widespread precipitation (rain and snow) Thursday night through Saturday. Will have a better handle on things over the next few days.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s today, mainly 50s tomorrow, 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday, 40s Friday and Saturday then 40s and 50s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

