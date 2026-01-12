Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average, windy, and dry week ahead

BILLINGS — Monday is expected to be very windy, with gusts of 40–50 mph possible into Billings, while gusts of 60–65 mph are likely along the US-191 corridor from Big Timber through Judith Gap, particularly near Harlowton, where a High Wind Warning is in effect. The Beartooth foothills and the Livingston area remain under a Wind Advisory through late Tuesday morning, with gusts up to 55–65 mph. With highs in the 50s to 60s, strong winds, and relative humidity between 20–30%, there is an elevated grass fire danger on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday stay warm, dry, and breezy, with highs ranging from the 40s east to 60s west, continued fire danger, and some daily temperature records potentially challenged. A weak disturbance on Tuesday may bring light rain to the southeast and light snow to the Bighorns (generally under an inch).

Another strong wind setup is increasingly likely Thursday into Friday, as a weak cold front and additional disturbances bring cooler temperatures and strengthening northwest winds, with gusts over 50 mph possible.

Temperatures cool late week, but ensembles continue to favor a return to warm and dry conditions over the weekend, with no major pattern change expected.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com