Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average weekend awaits

Posted at 5:18 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 07:18:29-05

BILLINGS — Lingering Pacific moisture will kick up light snow showers across the mountains and even in the southeast corner of Montana through the afternoon, but will exit by this evening as high pressure digs in across the region.

We can expect a really nice stretch of weather all the way through Monday with a good helping of sunshine and daytime temperatures warming up into the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Gap flow winds will ramp up Friday night through the weekend along the western foothills with gusts over 40 mph expected.

Another stream of Pacific moisture is forecast to begin moving in by Monday night bringing lower elevation rain and mountain snow through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

