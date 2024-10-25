Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average weekend

BILLINGS — TGIF!

Expecting a near typical Fall day on Friday with lots of sunshine and slightly warmer-than-average highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

It will be a mild weekend with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s with some areas about 20° above normal for this time of the year. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through Sunday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through the area as early as Sunday night, kicking off a cold and wet pattern next week. Expecting lower elevation rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday with temperatures cooling down into the mid-50s to low 60s on Monday, 40s on Tuesday then 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Snowfall totals over the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could top one foot by late Tuesday night.

Areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Broadus (including Billings) could receive between a quarter to a half inch of rainfall through Tuesday night. Billings may see the first snowflakes of the season on Tuesday morning.

With the passing of the cold front, winds will pick up along the western foothills Sunday night into Monday morning with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com