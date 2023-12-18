Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average week ahead

BILLINGS — It will be a windy day from Livingston to Nye and up to Big Timber with 45-55 mph gusts possible through tomorrow morning. Use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.

A ridge of high pressure in from our west will keep dry conditions in place today and, although it flattens out a bit moving forward, zonal flow will keep us dry for the rest of the work week.

Downslope flow will keep high and lows warmer-than-average through Saturday ahead of a Pacific trough that will bring a cool down and chance for snow.

Yes, I said SNOW.

Now, don't get your hopes up for a White Christmas just yet as models are still not in agreement on the timing of the Pacific trough and what it may produce in terms of snow. Going by a blend of models, snow could start falling on Saturday. Through Christmas day, south-central MT and northern WY could pick up 1-2" of snowfall. Billings has a slight chance to get about an inch. There is still much uncertainty with this. We'll have to wait to see how the models pan out over the next few days. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through Friday, 40s on Saturday then 30s/40s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through Friday night then 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com