Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average stretch

BILLINGS — TGIF! We are heading into the last weekend of winter and it should be rather pleasant.

Winds out of the west will usher in very dry air today. So dry, in fact, that there is an elevated fire weather concern in Fallon and Carter counties with warmer-than-average temperatures, low humidity, and sustained winds in excess of 20 mph. No outside burning and don't cause a spark!

Warmer-than-average highs (mainly 50s) and lows (mainly 30s) along with dry conditions will be in fashion through the middle of next week as high pressure really digs in. A backdoor cold front passing through tonight into Saturday morning will bring cooler daytime highs (40s) to some areas east of Yellowstone County on Saturday and Sunday.

The mountains could see some light snow on Saturday but only light accumulation is expected.

There is a chance to come close to a record high in Billings on Monday which is 71° set back in 2004. It will also be windy with low humidity across the region so fire weather concerns will be heightened.

Some models are hinting at a return to an unsettled, wet, and cooler pattern starting the middle of next week but there is still too much uncertainty. The Q2 Weather team will keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com