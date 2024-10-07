Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average and mostly dry week awaits

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to keep dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures in place this week. Monday's highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with a few spots reaching the low 80s.

Expect hazy skies on Monday due to smoke coming from the Elk Fire and fires in Idaho. This will affect air quality across the area. Sheridan, WY remains under an Air Quality Alert until 1 PM. Those with respiratory ailments should stay indoors.

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 80s on Tuesday then mid-80s on Wednesday before a cold front cools temperatures down into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and through weekend.

There could be just enough moisture attached to the front to bring a chance of showers on Thursday. Little shots of weak energy behind the front will also keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast Friday and Saturday, but these will be hit-or-miss showers at best.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s Monday night, 40s and 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, 40s Thursday and Friday nights then 30s and 40s on Saturday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com