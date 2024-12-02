Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average and mostly dry week ahead

BILLINGS — Upper level ridging/high pressure will keep dry conditions in place for most of the week. A backdoor cold front moving through Wednesday could bring snow to our eastern counties. A chance for snow will also be in play across the western mountains Friday morning and then again Saturday night into Sunday. The Bighorns could also receive some snow on Sunday.

Saturday aims to stay dry for much of the area, but a cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing a chance of precipitation to the lower elevations Sunday into Monday morning.

Periods of strong winds across the western foothills will linger through the week with gusts over 50 mph possible at times, especially by the end of the week into the weekend.

Daytime highs on Monday will be in the 40s and some 50s, but colder air lingering in eastern-northeastern Montana will keep highs in the 20s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the area then turn colder on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures mainly in the 40s, but a backdoor cold front will knock highs down into the 30s across eastern Montana.

Daytime highs will climb back into the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday then cool slightly to mainly 40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s this week, but will be colder in parts of eastern Montana with temperatures in the teens and even single digits through the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com