Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average and dry Tuesday

BILLINGS — Zonal flow will keep warmer-than-average temperatures (although a bit cooler today) and dry conditions in place through tomorrow (tomorrow will be warmer) ahead of a cold front that will drop through by Thursday morning. This could bring light lower elevation snow to start the day before dry conditions return. The Beartooths could get up to 1". Chilly air behind the front will make Thursday the coldest day of the week before daytime temperatures return to warmer-than-average Friday and Saturday.

Gusts of 25-35 mph will remain along the western foothills today with breezy conditions elsewhere. Winds will increase tomorrow with gusts over 50 mph expected around the Livingston area through at least Thursday morning.

Outlooks continue to forecast colder (maybe a big cooldown) and wetter-than-average conditions Thanksgiving week with rain and even snow aiming to make a return. We'll have a better idea of how next week will pan out by the end of this week. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 50s/60s tomorrow, 40s on Thursday, 50s Friday through the weekend then 40s on Monday.

Lows will be mainly in the 30s through tomorrow night, 20s/30s Thursday night and Friday night, 30s on Saturday night then 20s/30s Sunday night and Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

