Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer-than-average and dry Monday

BILLINGS — It stays dry and will be slightly warmer on Monday due to pre-frontal warming with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. A few spots may even reach the upper 70s. Expect winds to be breezy for much of the area, but gusting up to 45 mph during the afternoon in the Livingston area then up to 50 mph by the evening in the western mountains and foothills, and Big Timber to Livingston.

Areas north of Yellowstone County could get a few light showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning as a cold front passes through. This will briefly cool daytime temperatures down into the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday. Highs will be on a bit of a roller coaster for the rest of the week with highs in the low-to-mid 60s on Wednesday, mid-50s to low 60s on Thursday, mainly 50s on Friday then 60s and 70s across the weekend.

Rather quiet weather will be in order for the rest of the week into the weekend, but another quick disturbance could zip through by Thursday morning, bringing a slight chance of showers.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com