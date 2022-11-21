Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer and windy trend

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through tomorrow, but a late shower Tuesday night is not out of the question. There will be a slightly better chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix on Wednesday as a Pacific front moves through. Dry conditions will be reinforced behind the front on Thanksgiving Day through the weekend.

Expecting a breezy to windy week as a tight pressure gradient influences the area. Gusts will be stronger tonight through tomorrow along the foothills. Windy conditions are anticipated across the area on Wednesday with gusts between 30-40 mph possible as the front passes through.

Downslope flow will continue to make each day warmer than the one before through Friday before a cooling trend kicks in across the weekend. This could lead to colder and snowy conditions next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today through Wednesday, mainly 40s Thanksgiving Day, 40s/50s on Friday, then mainly 40s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s tonight then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com