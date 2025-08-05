Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer and drier pattern only lasts a couple of days

BILLINGS — For the rest of the evening, there may be scattered showers and thunderstorms favoring eastern Montana toward the Dakotas as a weather front moves through. Some thunderstorms have become strong, with wind the biggest threat. The possibility of heavy rain and hail could happen, but less likely.

Showers and thunderstorms will likely continue into tonight and Tuesday, primarily in eastern Montana, with the best chances for rain mainly north of Billings. After that, a dry spell is expected.

Temperatures will be warm over the next few days, staying in the 80s to lower 90s during the day and dropping to the 50s and 60s at night.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, another weather system is expected to bring rain and cooler temperatures. Friday could see highs 10 degrees below average.

By the weekend, weather should stabilize and return to more typical conditions with average temperatures and a slight chance of more showers. However, this forecast could change as it’s still a week away.