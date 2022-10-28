Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warmer and breezy to windy Friday

BILLINGS — High pressure tag-teaming with downslope flow will keep dry conditions and warmer than normal daytime highs in place through Monday with some areas reaching into the 60s today. Billings will hit that mark across the weekend and on Halloween. A weak Pacific cold front will drop through today to help reinforce the pleasant weather we will enjoy during the weekend.

A much stronger cold front is forecast to sweep through the middle of next week bringing much cooler air into the area. The mountains will get snow. Will lower elevations also get the white stuff? Models are indicating a decent chance starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Still too early to say for sure, but confidence is slowing building that several inches of snow could be in our future. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s/60s today through Tuesday, 40s/50s on Wednesday then 30s/40s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s tonight and Saturday night, 30s/40s Sunday night through Tuesday night then 20s/30s Wednesday night and Thursday night.

