Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm weekend with whiplash weather next week

BILLINGS — It certainly felt like spring in Montana and Wyoming Friday, with sunshine, breezes, and highs 15-20 degrees above average. Isolated showers and thunderstorms have tried to get going, but they'll fall apart after sunset.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be similar to Friday with morning sun, afternoon clouds, isolated showers and thunderstorms and more unseasonable warmth.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the warm and fairly quiet weather will get pushed away from the Intermountain West early next week, which will lead to some rapid changes to our weather. Monday will be a little cooler with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs will remain above average, however, and not everyone will get rain showers.

The trough of low pressure moving over the central Rockies will combine with a smaller disturbance to our north, and that will bring further cooling to Montana and Wyoming. Highs will be seasonable Tuesday with a better chance of rain, but we'll be 10-15 degrees below average Wednesday and Thursday with both mountain and valley snow. We'll have fewer showers by next Friday.