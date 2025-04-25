Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm weekend, Heavy rain and snow heading our way

BILLINGS — Some areas could be waking up to light rain and patchy fog on Friday morning. This will improve as the day progresses, but there is a slight chance of snow showers across higher terrain west and south of Billings during the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be near seasonal, mainly in the 50s.

Expect mostly quiet conditions on Saturday, as southwesterly flow will warm temperatures into the 60s and 70s through Sunday. A few isolated showers are possible, and there could be enough instability present for a rumble of thunder or maybe even a thunderstorm or two.

A deep trough is forecast to start impacting the area beginning Sunday morning in our western counties, before quickly spreading across the rest of the area through the day. Thunderstorms will be possible, with the main threats being strong winds and small hail.

Precipitation will fall as all snow roughly above 6,000 feet for the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns, with between 8–12 inches or more possible by Monday evening. The foothills could also pick up light accumulation. Lower elevations will see mostly rain with some areas along and south of line from Livingston to Billings to Hardin to Lame Deer having a shot at up to an inch or more.

With ample moisture possible from the rain and snow, minor flooding and debris flow will be a concern for area burn scars. We will also need to keep an eye on rises in streams and creeks and ponding on are roads.

Precipitation clears out on Tuesday as the system exits the area and dry conditions briefly return. A quick-moving disturbance will bring a chance of rain again Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few thunderstorms could even pop up during the afternoon and evening hours.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into the area on Thursday through the end of the week, as daytime highs warm back into the 60s and 70s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com