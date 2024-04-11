Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm weekend followed by a wintry Wednesday

BILLINGS — The pendulum swings both ways in the next 7 days. We go from well above average temperatures and isolated spring storms to a good chance of rain and snow as things cool down midweek.

Weekend temperatures will be above seasonal averages. Lows will be in the 30s to mid-40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

A high-pressure Ridge will bring generally dry conditions, but a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm pops up each afternoon. Isolated storms could have some heavy rain or wind Friday, Saturday or Sunday afternoons.

A low-pressure trough moves in early next week creating the environment for rain and snow showers. By around Wednesday, temperatures will be only in the 30s to mid-40s for the highs with lows in the 20s and 30s.

There is a decent chance we could see some light accumulating snow even in the lower elevations especially from late Tuesday through Wednesday. The Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a high probability of cooler than average temperatures next week and is leaning toward wetter than average conditions.