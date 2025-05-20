Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm up starts as May comes to a close

BILLINGS — Expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening, primarily over south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. The lower elevations will see rain, while higher elevations above 7,500 feet will experience snow.

Overnight: Showers will taper off late, except in the mountains where isolated snow showers may linger. Lows will drop into the 30s and lower 40s, with some areas in far eastern Montana and foothills possibly falling slightly below freezing. Fog may occur early in eastern Montana but should dissipate by sunrise.

Wednesday: A generally dry day expected, with potential isolated showers and a few thunderstorms mainly over higher terrain and eastern Montana during the afternoon and evening. 1 to 5 inches of snow could fall over the Beartooth/Absaroka Mountains. Highs in the 50s and 60s over most if the area,

Thursday: Expect widespread rain chances as an upper-level shortwave moves through. As of now, there is a 40 to 60% chance of receiving at least 0.25 inch of rain over the mountains and plains north of Billings, while chances decrease to 20 to 40% as you move from Billings to the south. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Friday: A second wave could bring more significant rainfall, although uncertainties in timing and track remain. There is a 50 to 70% chance for at least 0.25 inch of rain, especially in Big Horn County, Montana, and Sheridan County, Wyoming, with a 40 to 50% chance of receiving over a half-inch of rain. The afternoons will reach the 50s to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Showers may persist, particularly in the east, but most precipitation will be light. A warming trend follows with highs reaching the 70s to near 80 by Tuesday.