Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm up is followed by showers and cooler once again

BILLINGS — We are in for a brief warm-up on Tuesday. But wind and showers signal a change starting the middle of the week.

Overnight temperatures stay pretty mild, with readings in the 20s to mid 30s first thing Tuesday morning. Winds will be strong in the mountains around Livingston/Nye/Big Timber overnight, with wind gusts hitting 55 to 65 mph.

For most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, Tuesday will be the warmest day we've seen in about a month. Readings will be solidly in the mid 40s to mid 50s in a few readings closer to the mountain foothills in the upper 50s.

Winds subside during the morning hours, and clouds increase. Area showers will move off the mountains and into the plains Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

Scattered area rain and snow is expected Wednesday with temperatures backing off mainly to the 30s to low 40s.

A few lingering showers are expected Thursday, and then drier and cooler conditions Friday and Saturday. Highs will stay mainly in the 30s starting Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the teens to low 20s.