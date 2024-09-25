Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm to hot Wednesday

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to keep moisture at bay so don't expect any rain over the next 7 days. There could be a few showers on Monday, but they will be hit-or-miss at best.

Daytime highs will heat up on Wednesday, making it the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s to mid-90s under lots of sunshine. It will also be breezy to windy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Gusty winds combined with low humidity will elevate fire weather concerns in southeastern MT down into portions of northern WY. Don't cause a spark!

A weak cold front will cool temperatures on Thursday with highs in the low 80s to around 90°. Afternoon temperatures will stay mainly in the 80s on Friday and through the weekend as another cold front moves through.

Monday aims to be quite pleasant with highs in the 60s, but outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions for the rest of next week.

