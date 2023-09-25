Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm start to the first week of Fall

BILLINGS — The first week of Fall starts off on a rather quiet note with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures warming up over the next few days as high pressure strengthens. Tuesday aims to be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 80s in some spots.

Conditions change as we get into the middle of the week as a weak cold front pushes through tomorrow night/Wednesday morning kicking off a cool down that will last for the rest of the week. This front will bring a slight chance of rain west and north of Yellowstone County Wednesday and Thursday. Southeastern MT and northern WY could get a few showers on Thursday, too.

Another disturbance (either a closed low or a shortwave trough) will affect the area this weekend with even cooler temperatures and maybe a better chance for rain.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, mainly 80s tomorrow, 70s on Wednesday, 60s/70s Thursday and Friday then 50s/60s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 40s Wednesday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com