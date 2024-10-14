Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm start then a chilly finish

BILLINGS — Warmer-than-average daytime temperatures stay in place today with highs mainly in the mid-70s to around 80°. Some areas like Livingston, Baker, and Sheridan, WY could see record daytime temperatures.

Wildfire smoke remains an issue around the Sheridan, WY area where an Air Quality Alert remains in place on Monday. Stay indoors if you suffer from respiratory ailments. Hazy skies are possible elsewhere. Check the air quality before stepping outside.

Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ahead of a cold front that will pass through on Wednesday night, winds will be stronger on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible. This, combined with low relative humidity, will elevate fire weather concerns, so don't cause a spark!

Daytime temperatures will be cooler Thursday through Saturday behind the cold front with highs mainly in the 50s before warming into the 60s on Sunday.

There will be a decent amount of moisture attached to and trailing behind the front to bring a chance of a showers Wednesday night through Friday. Much of the area could get up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall with some spots possibly receiving up to a quarter of an inch or even more.

Expecting snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns with over a foot possible. The foothills could also pick up some snow with a chance of 2" in Red Lodge and Story, WY.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com