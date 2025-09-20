Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm end to summer on Sunday; a fall feel on Monday

BILLINGS — Saturday was a beautiful late summer day for Montana and Wyoming with more warmth, more sunshine and weak wind as a ridge of high pressure controlled our weather pattern. The final full day of summer on Sunday will begin in a similar way, but changes are also not too far away. Lows Sunday morning will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

We can expect increasing clouds Sunday afternoon and evening as a Pacific storm moves toward our region. The further west you live, the better your chances for rain showers and thunderstorms before Sunday ends. The cold front will push overhead late Sunday and Monday, and that will usher in rapid changes as we move from summer to autumn on Monday.

Most of our region will have the best chance for rain showers, thunderstorms and a little high elevation snow from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon, and then that storm will be on its way. We'll also have plenty of gusty wind and a rapid cooling of our highs. High pressure will return beginning Tuesday, and we'll have more sun and warmer highs.