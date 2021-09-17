Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm, dry Friday

BILLINGS — TGIF!

High pressure will keep us dry today and southwest flow will warm us back up. Saturday will see near record highs pushing into the mid 80s to low 90s ahead of a strong cold front that will really cool things off Sunday into the first part of next week. Highs look to hover in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s next week.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect Saturday due to strong winds and very dry conditions. Expecting southwest winds between 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Stronger gusts are likely in the mountains and western foothills. Humidity could drop down to the lower teens.

An upper level disturbance will bring a good chance of scattered showers Sunday night into Monday along with snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

Surface smoke will thicken somewhat this afternoon. Air quality will be good this morning but fair in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s today, mid 80s to mid 90s tomorrow, low 60s to low 70s Sunday then mid 50s to mid 60s Monday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com