Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm, dry, and breezy to windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — A fast moving cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday morning, bringing a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms early in eastern-southeastern Montana.

High pressure builds in quickly behind the front late Wednesday morning, keeping dry and warmer-than-average conditions in place. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s.

It will also remain quite windy with gusts over 30 mph, especially over the western foothills and areas north and east of Billings. Other areas can expect gusts generally over 20 mph.

Thursday will be quite and dry with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Southwest flow will bring warmer temperatures back on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and even a few 90s.

Energy embedded in the southwest flow will bring a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday. With the warmer temperatures, there could be a few strong to severe storms that would be capable of producing strong winds and large hail. Be prepared in case you have travel plans. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime heating on Saturday could kick up a few showers and isolated thunderstorms ahead of a trough that could bring daily showers and thunderstorms Sunday through early next week.

This would also kick off a cooler pattern with afternoon highs only reaching into the 60s and 70s Sunday through Tuesday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com