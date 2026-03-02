Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and quiet start to the week doesn't last to the end

BILLINGS — SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY: After some mild temperatures across eastern Montana to start March, a mostly quiet and pleasant stretch of weather takes hold through Tuesday. High temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s across the region.

Winds will stay relatively calm for the most part, though those living in the foothills west of Billings should know that a gradual increase in breezy conditions is already beginning to creep in by Tuesday. Expect mid to high clouds to start building by Monday as a disturbance approaches from the south.

MONDAY: The Absaroka-Beartooth and Bighorn ranges will see periods of light snow developing Sunday night through Monday. Accumulations will be light, ranging from a trace to a couple of inches, with the greatest totals on south and west facing slopes. A few light rain showers might fall in the foothills during Monday afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: Winds will increase significantly over the western foothills around the gap locations from Livingston to Nye form Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, ahead of the approaching cold front. There is a moderate chance that wind gusts reach Wind Advisory levels of 58 mph or higher around the Livingston to Nye corridor.

LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: A cold front sweeps across the region. Temperatures will drop from 50s and 60s to 40s and 50s. Breezy conditions will accompany the front's passage. For the lower elevations, expect mostly rain, while higher hills and foothills will see a rain and snow mix with snow levels initially around 6,000 feet before dropping down to around 4,000 feet as the front pushes through.

FRIDAY: A secondary wave within the broader upper-level trough could bring some additional light snow to the mountains and foothills on Friday, but accumulations are expected to remain light.

THE WEEKEND: Breezy to windy conditions look to make a comeback for the weekend. The mountains and foothills west of Billings will feel the brunt of it. Specific timing and intensity will come into better focus as the week progresses, but if you have outdoor plans for the weekend, keep a close eye on the forecast.