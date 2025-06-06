Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and gusty weekend ahead for our area

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming began to warm up on Friday with a ridge of high pressure over the region. We began the day cool and clear, but we warmed with abundant sunshine. Clouds are pushing from west to east across the region, the breezes is strengthening, and that will lead to a milder night with some high overnight clouds.

Looking north, there is another disturbance moving our way, and its cold front will sweep over much of northern and eastern Montana through the course of the day Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of us will notice gusty wind more than rain or thunderstorms.

As that cold front pushes out of our region on Sunday, we will have a clearing of our sky, but the gusty wind will remain. A ridge of high pressure will deliver a lot more sunshine and warmth Monday and early Tuesday, but another Pacific storm will bring more clouds, cooler air, and better chances for rain and thunderstorms late next week.