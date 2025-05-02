Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry weekend

BILLINGS — The area will be under the influence of high pressure through the weekend, bringing sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs on Friday in the 60s and 70s, then upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

An area of low pressure will move to the south of our region early next week, bringing a chance of rain Sunday night through Wednesday morning, especially in parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, where between 0.25 to .50 inch (maybe slightly more in some spots) could fall across the Red Lodge and Sheridan, WY foothills. Billings could get over a quarter of an inch.

A cold front will also move through, cooling daytime highs down into the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, before warming into the 60s and 70s on Wednesday. Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s on Friday night, 40s and 50s over the weekend, then cool into the 40s on Monday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com