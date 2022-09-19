Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry start to the week, Cool down coming

BILLINGS — It'll be a dry and warm start to the week with lots of sunshine this afternoon as a ridge of high pressure influences the area. A system coming out of Canada will flatten the ridge just enough to allow for showers north of Yellowstone County this evening.

A cold front will sweep through by late tonight bringing a cool down on Tuesday with some areas not getting out of the 50s in the afternoon. We'll stay dry before another system (upper low) comes in on Thursday and gives us a decent chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. High pressure returns behind the low bringing dry conditions back into play on Friday through the weekend. Expecting winds to pick up on Friday with gusts in excess of 30 mph.

Daytime temperatures will warm back to seasonal on Thursday and stay there through the weekend. Fall begins Thursday night at 7:03 PM.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 50s/60s Tuesday and Wednesday then 60s/70s Thursday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s tonight through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

