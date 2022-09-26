Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry start to the week, 90s on Wednesday?

BILLINGS — The first full week of Fall starts off rather quiet and dry as high pressure keeps its grip on the area. Expect lots of sunshine over the next couple of days as daytime temperatures remain warmer than average. A good portion of the area will reach the 80s today and even flirt with 90° on Wednesday.

It’s still a bit of a crap shoot beyond that. A wave of energy is forecast to sweep into the area from the west around mid-week, but what's left of Hurricane Ian could block that wave from moving through causing it to stay on top of us. This could lead to a good bit of rain along with a cool down. We’ll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, 70s/80s on Thursday then 60s/70s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through Thursday night then mainly 40s Friday night through the weekend.

