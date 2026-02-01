Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry start to February

BILLINGS — High pressure will continue to keep mainly dry conditions and warmer-than-normal temperatures in place on Sunday and through the first week of February.

A tightening pressure gradient will bring another round of strong winds by late Sunday across the western foothills, with gusts of 40–50 mph possible through Monday. The rest of the area could experience gusts of 20–30 mph, then just breezy conditions for the remainder of the week, although gusts could still exceed 30 mph from time to time in gap areas to the west.

A shortwave disturbance is forecast to move through Sunday evening into Monday, bringing a slight chance of light rain early Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. High pressure will dominate through the rest of the work week, with dry conditions digging in.

Above-average temperatures are expected during the week, with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s on Monday and Tuesday before warming into the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. With these dry, breezy, and warm conditions, there will be an elevated concern for grass fires. Don't cause a spark!

Some models are suggesting a cooldown next weekend, with a better chance for rain and even snow. It will be interesting to see how the models align over the next few days.

