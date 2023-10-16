Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry Monday

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to strengthen across the area ensuring that dry conditions remain in place today as daytime temperatures stay unseasonably warm this afternoon.

An approaching trough will increase cloud cover this evening ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight cool down Tuesday and Wednesday along with a chance for rain tomorrow.

Strong winds will also be an issue tomorrow with west winds 25 to 40 mph gusting up to 60 mph, especially in areas west and north of Yellowstone County. Gusty winds will still be possible across eastern Montana on Wednesday, too.

High pressure returns on Wednesday kicking off a stretch of dry then warmer weather for the rest of the week before another cool down across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today, 60s/70s tomorrow and Wednesday, 70s Thursday and Friday, 60s/70s on Saturday then 60s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, mainly 40s tomorrow night, 40s/50s on Wednesday night then mainly 40s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com