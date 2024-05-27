Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry Memorial Day

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure will make for a dry and warm Memorial Day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tuesday will also be dry and get warmer as winds shift in from the southeast. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Because of these warmer temperatures, snow melt may cause streams and rivers to rise (especially near and along the foothills) through the middle of the week, but no major flooding is expected.

A chance for rain returns to our western zones on Tuesday night ahead of an area of low pressure that will pass through by late Wednesday. This will bring a good chance for showers across the entire area Wednesday through Friday. Models are showing much of the area could see generally up to half an inch of precipitation.

There is potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday in or extreme western counties then in our eastern counties on Wednesday. Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible.

A cold front associated with the low will bring cooler daytime temperatures back into the area with highs dropping into the 60s Thursday and Friday before warming back into the 70s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

