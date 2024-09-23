Q2 Billings Area Weather: A warm and dry first week of Fall

BILLINGS — An exiting weak cold front could kick up a few showers in eastern Montana on Monday morning before moving east out of the region. This will make for cooler daytime highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds out of the northwest will be breezy to windy at times with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

High pressure will make for pretty quiet weather this first week of Fall with dry conditions and warmer-than-average daytime highs expected. Wednesday and Thursday aim to be our warmest days with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Some areas could even crack 90°.

Another cold front is forecast to pass through the region Saturday which could help cool temperatures down, but it will be a dry front so no rain is expected. Friday's highs will be in the low 80s then cool to the upper 60s to mid-70s across the weekend.

