Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very windy Wednesday

BILLINGS — Wind will be the big weather story today. Billings will feel gusts over 30 mph this morning, but the winds will ease as the day progresses. That will not be the case for areas east of Yellowstone County where gusts will stay strong through the day. Expect gusts between 40-50 mph. It will remain windy through at least tomorrow with gusts over 30 mph still possible.

We start off on a cloudy note this morning, but sunny skies will prevail in the afternoon. For the most part, we'll stay dry over the next 7 days, but there is a slight chance of rain on Saturday. Mountain snow will also be possible.

Afternoon temperatures will be around seasonal today then warm up to the 70s on Friday. Highs and lows will cool back to around seasonal for the weekend before warming up the first part of next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Friday, 50s/60s across the weekend then mainly 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s through the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

