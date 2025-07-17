Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very warm and pleasant end to the week on Friday

BILLINGS — Thursday we began the journey back to more seasonable summer weather in Montana and Wyoming as a small ridge of high pressure built overhead. A few rain showers and thunderstorms are possible in northern and far eastern Montana this evening, but they'll quickly move into North Dakota before midnight.

We will have a mostly sunny morning and a partly cloudy afternoon on Friday, with a few showers and thunderstorms mainly over northern Wyoming. A warm front will push over the region Saturday, quickly followed by a cold front. Saturday will be hotter than average but we'll have gusty wind and cooler weather afterward.

A large trough of low pressure will settle over the Pacific Northwest late Sunday through the first half of next week, and that will usher in a cooling trend, breezy to windy weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area. They're possible Sunday, but more likely Monday and Tuesday. We'll warm again staring Wednesday.