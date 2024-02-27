Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very cold Tuesday

BILLINGS — The roads are snow covered and slick this morning. Blowing snow could also limit visibility. Use caution while commuting. While the main push of snow has moved out, lingering snow showers will still be possible today.

The cold front really dropped temperatures yesterday. Billings hit a high of 59° at around 11 AM. By the 5 PM rush, it had plummeted to 25°... a 34° swing. On that note, today will be the coldest of the week with highs in the 10s and 20s. Wind chills will make it fell much colder.

Gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible across much of the area today before ramping up again tonight through tomorrow morning with gusts pushing over 50 mph around the western foothills. Blowing snow will be an issue.

Temperatures return to more seasonal tomorrow then briefly turn warmer-than-normal on Thursday before our next potential winter system moves in Friday through the weekend bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for more rain and snow.

