Q2 Billings Area Weather: A very cold end to the weekend

BILLINGS — A cold front pushed through the region Saturday, bringing gusty winds, periods of snow, and falling daytime temperatures. Snow will continue to slide south and east across southern Montana and northern Wyoming through the evening, then move out of the region overnight.

Behind the front, much colder air is settling in. Wind chills will drop quickly Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially where the stronger wind gusts remain. Many locations will see wind chills in the single digits below zero to as cold as 30° below. Cold Weather Advisories are in effect from 8 PM Saturday night through 11 AM Sunday morning for Custer, Carter, and Fallon Counties. We’ll also be watching northern Rosebud County, where wind chills could approach near 25° below overnight.

Sunday will be cold but quieter. Highs will climb into the 20s and lower 30s across south-central Montana and northern Wyoming, while eastern Montana stays colder with highs mainly in the single digits to teens. After another cold night Sunday night, temperatures rebound Monday as winds turn more westerly, pushing highs back into the 30s and low 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, we can expect warmer and mostly dry conditions. A ridge of high pressure sets up to our west, so while a few weak systems may pass through, they’ll mainly just bring occasional breezy winds—especially near the western foothills. No major wind events are anticipated for now, but we’ll keep an eye on a possible system late Friday into next weekend.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

