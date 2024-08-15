Q2 Billings Area Weather: A typical summer day on tap for Thursday

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep dry conditions in place on Thursday with highs warming into the mid 80s for much of the area. Another shortwave disturbance will sweep through by the evening, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly across the mountains, but a few showers could make it into the plains as well.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms remains on Friday with some storms possibly turning strong, producing gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. Daytime highs will range mainly from the mid 80s to around 90°.

High pressure builds into the area on Saturday, bringing dry weather as daytime temperatures reach into the upper 80s to low 90s.

A more active weather pattern is forecast late Saturday into Sunday with the possibility of stronger storms moving through the area. This is something we will have to keep an eye on. Highs on Sunday through Wednesday will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com