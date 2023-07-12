Q2 Billings Area Weather: A typical summer day on tap

BILLINGS — Drier air moving through west-northwest flow will give us a less of a chance of showers today, but still can't rule out the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms especially in the higher terrain in the heat of the day.

A cold front dropping in from Canada could give us a better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon with some isolated storms possibly turning strong.

A ridge of high pressure takes over on Friday and northwest flow will dominate the forecast through at least early next week with really no rain expected. Canadian wildfire smoke could get caught up in the flow and bring air quality issues to the area across the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s through Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s through early next week.

