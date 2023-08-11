Q2 Billings Area Weather: A typical summer day

BILLINGS — West-northwest flow will make for very dry conditions today. Breezy conditions with gusts over 20 mph will be possible along the western foothills and eastern Montana.

Temperatures will be below average today and then warm up on Saturday with some areas hitting the 90s. A cold front will move through late Saturday/early Sunday bringing overnight showers. Cooler daytime temperatures will be on tap Sunday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daytime highs will push back into the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday. There is some disagreement among models if there will be a cool down starting Wednesday. Outlooks now show the area leaning warmer than normal, though.

While west-northwest flow could push wildfire smoke into the area over the next few days, air quality should be okay for the general population. Those with respiratory ailments should continue to monitor the situation.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 70/80s on Sunday, 80s/90s Monday through Wednesday then 80s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s tomorrow night, 50s on Sunday night then 50s/60s Monday night through the middle of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com