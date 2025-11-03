Q2 Billings Area Weather: A typical fall pattern means lots of changes through the week.

BILLINGS — Comfortable fall weather settles in this week, with high temperatures in the 50s to low 60s and morning lows in the 30s to 40s. Light mountain showers are possible throughout the week, while the plains areas are likely to stay mostly dry.

Winds will be generally light to breezy, but stronger winds are expected Wednesday night into Thursday. By midweek, the US-191 corridor from Big Timber to Harlowton should expect gusts that could exceed 50 mph.

I-90 near Livingston could experience crosswinds over 50 mph, so use caution driving. Most other areas will get gusts of 25-40 mph. Light snow is possible above 7,000 to 8,500 feet during this time, with a couple inches possible on west-facing mountain slopes of the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains.

More widespread light rain/snow possible Friday-Saturday with temperatures cooling into the mid-40s to low 50s and continued breezy conditions.