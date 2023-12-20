Q2 Billings Area Weather: A turn to colder weather coming

BILLINGS — Zonal flow will keep mainly dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures in place through Friday. A quick disturbance could bring some snow to the higher elevations of the Beartooths/Absarokas through tomorrow.

The Pacific trough we've been talking about finally begins to move over Montana by Friday night, bringing a chance of snow Saturday through Christmas Day. A couple of inches of snowfall will be possible across the area during that stretch, so some towns may actually get a white Christmas after all. (See the attached graphic)

Only minor impacts are expected along I-90 and I-94, but you'll want to keep an eye on that if you plan to travel for the holiday weekend in case any changes come about.

This Winter system (Winter begins Thursday night at 8:57 PM) will also bring cooler temperatures with highs in the 30s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Winds are expected to ease up but still could gust between 25-35 mph along the western foothills over the next couple of days while remaining breezy here in Billings.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through Friday, 40s on Saturday then 30s Sunday through Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through Friday night, 20s on Saturday night, 10s/20s Sunday and Monday nights then 20s/30s on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com