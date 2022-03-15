Q2 Billings Area Weather: A taste of Spring temperatures today

BILLINGS — Downslope winds will make today the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s before a cold front moves through late tonight and knocks highs down into the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Daytime temperatures will rebound into the low to upper 50s Friday through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s for the rest of this week.

Strong crosswinds with gusts up to 65 mph are blowing this morning around the Livingston area and will linger through the afternoon. It will be breezy in Billings, Miles City, and areas east of Yellowstone County today with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Gusts up to 40 mph possible tomorrow.

Expecting rain showers to the west of Yellowstone County this afternoon (Billings may pick up a few drops by this evening) with snow showers in the mountains through tomorrow. The Beartooths could pick up several inches.

High pressure brings mostly dry conditions to the area Thursday through the weekend, but spotty showers are not out of the question on Sunday.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com