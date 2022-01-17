Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny Monday, Snowy Tuesday

BILLINGS — It will be a mild start to the week with highs reaching into the 50s this afternoon in Billings. A cold front will move through by late tomorrow morning bringing chilly daytime temperatures tomorrow. In fact, temps will fall during the day reaching the 20s by the drive home.

Strong crosswinds will be gusting up to 65 mph today through tonight from Livingston to Nye, up to 50 mph from Harlowton to Big Timber.

Available moisture aloft will increase as Tuesday unfolds. Expect snow showers through the day into early Wednesday morning. Billings, Livingston, Red Lodge Mountain and Sheridan could pick up a couple of inches. Only expecting light accumulation in areas to the east of Yellowstone County.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the teens and 20s before warming back into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s tonight, single digits and teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights then mainly 20s Thursday and Friday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com