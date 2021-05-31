Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Sunny, Dry, and Warm Memorial Day

BILLINGS — Good morning.

If Mother Nature were a pitcher, she'd be slinging fast balls because she's bringing the heat.

High pressure will keep things dry over the next several days as we get warmer although spotty showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up east of Yellowstone County and along the Bighorns today.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening ahead of a cold front and we'll hold on to that chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday through the weekend.

Looking at highs today in the upper 70s to around 80°, low 80s tomorrow, upper 80s on Wednesday, and into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. If we hit the forecasted high of 95° on Thursday, that would beat the record of 92° back in 1988. We could even see a record warm low Friday morning as well. (62° in 1988)

Overnight lows will be in the 50s tonight and tomorrow night then in the low 60s for the rest of the work week.

Remembering those who paid the ultimate price. Lest We Forget...

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com