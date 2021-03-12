Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Sunny, Dry, and Mild Weekend

BILLINGS — TGIF!

High pressure will continue to keep conditions dry and help push in milder than average daytime temperatures today through at least Monday. Look for highs in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

We continue to watch that low coming up from the southwest that will dump a whole lot of snow across Colorado and into parts of southern Wyoming this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, there could be enough moisture pushed up from this low to bring rain and snow into Sheridan County and areas east along the Montana and Wyoming border including the southeast corner of Montana.

We're also keeping an eye on a projected cold front coming out of the west that could push in rain or even snow Monday into Tuesday across south-central Montana including Billings and northern Wyoming. This will also try to cool daytime highs back down to around seasonal by Tuesday for a few days.

Billings: Sunny with highs in the mid 50s this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday.

Sheridan: Sunny with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny with a slight chance for rain Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s.

