Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and warmer Wednesday

BILLINGS — It's another colder-than-average start Wednesday morning with Billings, Miles City, and Sheridan, WY dipping to record lows as chilly air blankets the air. It will get warmer moving forward.

High pressure will bring mainly dry conditions Wednesday with only isolated showers and thunderstorms in southeast MT and north of Yellowstone County. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the 70s (maybe some 80s) ahead of a trough that could bring showers as early as Thursday evening. There's a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday with a few strong storms possible.

High pressure brings mainly dry and warm to hot conditions across the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday then 80s and 90s on Sunday.

A look ahead to early next week shows dry conditions with warmer-than-average daytime temperatures. Outlooks show the area staying warmer than the norm with not much rain through the end of June.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

