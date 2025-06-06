Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and warmer Friday

BILLINGS — Drier northwest flow will bring a minimal chance of rain on Friday, with highs in the 70s and 80s under lots of sunshine.

Saturday will also be mainly dry, but a weak cold front will bring a slight chance of light rain to eastern Montana. Billings may even get a shower in the late afternoon or evening. This weak system will produce breezy to windy conditions Saturday afternoon into Sunday with gusts between 20–30 mph possible across much of the region, especially in far eastern areas where gusts could exceed 40 mph on Sunday.

It will be dry and warm-to-hot to begin next week ahead of another cold front that will bring cooler and unsettled weather by mid-week.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the weekend and into early next week, with some areas east of Billings having a chance to reach 90 degrees on Tuesday.

Nightly lows will be in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com