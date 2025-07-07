Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and seasonal start to the week

BILLINGS — Outside of a few showers in the eastern plains in the morning, Monday will be dry and sunny with daytime highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

We can expect mainly dry and hot conditions through Wednesday as daytime temperatures climb into the 90s across most of the area on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the hottest day as highs push near or even exceed 100° in many locations, including Billings and Miles City. A Heat Advisory may be needed. Billings will be flirting with the record high of 100° set back in 2005.

A cold front is forecast to sweep through on Thursday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn strong and potentially produce heavy rainfall, as ample moisture is poised to move into the region. The front will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the 80s on Thursday, then dropping to the 70s on Friday.

Models show temperatures warming up again across the weekend, but disagree somewhat on how hot it will get. It aims to be a dry weekend, too.

Lows will be in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday night, 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday nights, then back into the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com